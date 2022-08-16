FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report That Ron DeSantis Ordered State Officials To Cease Cooperation With Federal Agencies?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from CNN stating that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order directing state officials to cease cooperation with federal agencies.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for CNN denied the outlet sent such a tweet.

Fact Check:

Republicans have flocked to the defense of former President Donald Trump following an Aug. 8 FBI raid on his home in Florida, according to The New York Times. DeSantis likewise defended Trump in the aftermath of the raid, calling the event “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the regime’s political opponents,” Politico reported.