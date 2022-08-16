FACT CHECK: Is A Knife-Wielding Man Going Door To Door Attacking People In Missouri?

A post shared on Facebook claims a knife-wielding man is going door to door attacking people in Missouri.

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports to suggest a knife-wielding man is going door to door attacking people in Missouri. The Franklin County sheriff said he had no knowledge of such an incident.

Fact Check:

Various posts about a knife-wielding man going door to door attacking people circulated on social media in late July and early August, with different iterations claiming the man is based in Melbourne, Florida, Charleston, South Carolina, and Springfield, Massachusetts. The posts included a photo of the alleged perpetrator, which labeled him as having a British accent. Now, a similar post shared on Facebook claims a knife-wielding man is attacking people in Missouri.