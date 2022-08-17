FACT CHECK: Did The IRS Hire 950 New Agents Overnight?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hired 950 new agents overnight in anticipation of $80 billion in additional funding from a recent bill.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest the agency recently hired 950 new employees. An IRS spokesperson denied the claim. The claim stems from an article published by a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Republicans have raised concerns about the possibility of increased levels of IRS auditing following the passing of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. Senate, The Hill reported. The act provides over $80 billion in funding for the IRS, which plans to use more than half of that money to increase enforcement, the outlet reports.