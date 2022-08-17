FACT CHECK: Did Trump Tell His Supporters To Boycott The Midterms Because The DOJ Is Treating Him ‘Unfairly’?

A post shared on Facebook claims that former President Donald Trump told his supporters to boycott the 2022 midterm elections because the Department of Justice (DOJ) is treating him unfairly.



Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports to suggest the former president made such a comment. The claim stems from a satirical Twitter account.

Fact Check:

The DOJ unsealed a warrant that authorized the FBI to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Aug. 8, according to The Hill. The FBI allegedly uncovered classified documents the former president took to his residence after he had left office, the outlet reported.