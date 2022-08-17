FACT CHECK: Did Trump Tell His Supporters To Boycott The Midterms Because The DOJ Is Treating Him ‘Unfairly’?
A post shared on Facebook claims that former President Donald Trump told his supporters to boycott the 2022 midterm elections because the Department of Justice (DOJ) is treating him unfairly.
Verdict: False
There are no credible news reports to suggest the former president made such a comment. The claim stems from a satirical Twitter account.
Fact Check:
The DOJ unsealed a warrant that authorized the FBI to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Aug. 8, according to The Hill. The FBI allegedly uncovered classified documents the former president took to his residence after he had left office, the outlet reported.
Now, a post shared on Facebook claims Trump told his supporters to boycott the 2022 midterm elections over the DOJ’s treatment of him. “Breaking: Trump is telling all his supporters to boycott the midterm elections because of how the DOJ is treating him so unfairly,” reads the post. “Beahahaha, yes yes MAGA boycott the midterms.”
This claim is baseless. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest the former president told his supporters to boycott the midterm elections. No such statement could be found on Trump’s official website, his Truth Social account or on any of Team Trump’s verified social media pages.
A keyword search reveals that the claim originates from a tweet shared by the satirical Twitter account @HalfwayPost. The post, which repeats the same claim made on Facebook, has amassed over 4,000 tweets at the time of publication. The account describes itself as “halfway true satire and liberal comedy.” (RELATED: Did The Washington Post Publish An Article Calling For Joe Biden To Cancel The Midterms?)
While there is no evidence to suggest that Trump recently called for voters to boycott the midterm elections, in 2021 he did warn that Republicans may not vote in this year’s midterm elections or the 2024 presidential election “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented),” according to MSNBC.
Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson from Trump’s team for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.