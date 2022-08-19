FACT CHECK: Did Liz Cheney Cry Like A ‘Kid’ After Losing Her Primary?

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney cried after losing her primary.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Cheney cried after losing. The video was posted before the primary took place.

Fact Check:

Cheney, an ardent critic of former President Donald Trump, lost in the Republican Wyoming primary to Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman, according to The Associated Press. While Cheney conceded, she appears to be pondering a 2024 bid for president, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 12,000 times, claims Cheney cried after her primary loss. “Liz Cheney CRIES LIKE KIDS after loses in ‘primary’ against Trump’s pick…Trump calls ‘January,'” reads the video’s title.

The video in the post was taken before the primary, however, and shows a segment from Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” No where in the clip is Cheney shown. (RELATED: Has Liz Cheney Been Indicted For ‘Treason And Other High Crimes’?)

There are no credible news reports suggesting Cheney got emotional during the primary. She did cry at a July 31 groundbreaking ceremony for the Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming, according to People.com. The article did not mention her primary race or the election results.

It was my honor to be part of the @HeartMountainWY Pilgrimage, and to celebrate Norm Mineta & Al Simpson, who met at the camp as young boys when Norm and his family were incarcerated there during WWII. Their lifelong friendship showed what it means to put country ahead of party. https://t.co/o8YlAHL3a9 — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 31, 2022

Cheney was polling behind Hageman after Trump endorsed Hageman and three other challengers dropped out, according to FiveThirtyEight. An Aug. 11 poll from University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center showed Cheney trailing Hageman by nearly 30 points.

This is not the first time misinformation about the congresswoman has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from May 2021 that suggested Cheney had been indicted on “treason and other high crimes.”