FACT CHECK: Did Time Magazine Publish A Cover Featuring Kenyan Politician Raila Odinga?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Time Magazine cover featuring Kenyan presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for Time Magazine denied its authenticity.

Fact Check:

Odinga was declared the loser in Kenya’s presidential election Aug. 15 after being narrowly defeated by Deputy President William Ruto, according to The Associated Press. The former prime minister said he would challenge the results of the election using “all constitutional and legal options,” a move which may prompt another election to take place should irregularities be found, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook appears to show a Time Magazine cover featuring Odinga. “The Man Who Will Never Be President,” reads text featured on the alleged cover. “With over 20 years of trying to clinch the top seat in Kenya is Raila done?” reads additional text. (RELATED: Did Time Magazine Feature Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa On Its Cover?)

The image is digitally fabricated. No such story appears on Time Magazine’s official website, the publication’s cover vault or on any of its verified social media pages. There are likewise no credible news reports to suggest the outlet published such a cover.

“The image is not an authentic TIME cover,” said a Time Magazine spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact.

A reverse image search revealed the portrait of Odinga originates from a January 2017 post on his verified Facebook page in which he encouraged Kenyans to register to vote. “Instead of complaining about what your government hasn’t or has done, make your voice heard by registering to vote!,” reads the post in part. Odinga previously ran for president that same year.

Check Your Fact has also reached out to Odinga for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.