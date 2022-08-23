FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Say ‘You Can’t Trust A Guy Named Weisselberg’?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump said on social media platform Truth Social that “You can’t trust a guy named Weisselberg–know what I mean?”



Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Trump made such a statement.

Fact Check:

Allen Weisselberg, a Trump Organization executive, pled guilty to charges of tax fraud and other charges Aug. 18, according to The Associated Press. Weisselberg is expected to testify against the Trump Organization as part of his plea deal, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Trump questioned on Truth Social how you could trust someone named Weisselberg. “After Allen Weisselberg pled guilty today to 15 counts of tax fraud & implicated the Trump organization Trump posted on Truth Social- ‘Can’t trust a guy named Weisselberg- know what I mean?'”

There is no evidence to suggest Trump posted this on Truth Social. If he had done so, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact also reviewed Trump’s Truth Social account and did not find any posts with such a message. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Genuine Trump Press Release About His Canceled Jan. 6 Press Conference?)

The Trump Organization said in a statement that Weisselberg was being “persecuted and threatened by law enforcement, particularly the Manhattan district attorney, in their never-ending, politically motivated quest to get President Trump,” according to The Associated Press. The outlet also reported that Trump was not charged or accused in the case against the Trump Organization.

The viral Facebook claim likely stems from a tweet sent by former U.S. Senator and comedian Al Franken, who shared the same message on his verified Twitter account Aug. 18.

After Allen Weisselberg pled guilty today to 15 counts of tax fraud & implicated the Trump organization Trump posted on Truth Social – “Can’t trust a guy named Weisselberg -know what I mean?” — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 18, 2022

Check Your Fact has previously debunked fake Trump quotes on social media, including one that alleged he released a press release calling Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady “shady.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump’s team for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.