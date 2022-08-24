FACT CHECK: Did The US Deploy 12 F-22 Raptors To Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims the U.S. deployed 12 F-22 Raptors to help the Ukrainians fight Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest the U.S. has deployed fighter jets to Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesperson denied the claim.

Fact Check:

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with billions in weapons and assistance since the outbreak of its war with Russia in February and is planning to announce an additional $3 billion in aid soon, according to The Associated Press. A video shared on Facebook claims the U.S. has also deployed 12 F-22 fighter jets to the country.

“Warn Putin!!! US deploys 12 F-22 Raptors to helps Ukrainian Army fight Russia in Kharkiv,” reads the video’s caption and title. The 14-minute video has more than 12,000 views and features a compilation of clips showing various fighter jets flying.

There is no evidence the U.S. has sent fighter jets to Ukraine. There are no credible news reports about such a development. The Department of Defense has also not announced the shipment or deployment of any U.S. aircraft to Ukraine.

“The Department is not operating F-22s in Ukraine,” said a Pentagon spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did The Israelis Destroy A Russian Submarine?)

The U.S. did deploy 12 F-22s to Poland earlier this month to replace another squadron that was being used as part of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “air shielding” operation, according to an Aug, 4 press release for the Air Force. NATO air shielding is meant to ensure “NATO Allies are better able to safeguard and protect Alliance territory, populations and forces from air and missile threat,” the NATO website reports.

President Joe Biden stated in the early days of the Russian invasion that the U.S. would not intervene militarily in the conflict, according to BBC News. The president has, however, committed to sending more troops and material to Europe, Politico reported.

This is not the first time misinformation about the war in Ukraine has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim in July that alleged “hundreds” of Russian tanks were destroyed in the city of Kharkiv.