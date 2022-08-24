FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Endorse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a statement from former President Donald Trump in which he endorses Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Trump endorsed Ocasio-Cortez. The post appears to stem from a meme account.

Fact Check:

The former president jokingly endorsed three Democratic New York congressional candidates – Jerry Nadler, Dan Goldman and Carolyn Maloney – earlier in August, according to Insider. The endorsement was an apparent attempt to turn Democratic voters against the candidates, all of whom have been critical of Trump in the past, the outlet reported.

Now, an image shared on Facebook claims he recently endorsed another New York Democrat: Ocasio-Cortez. The image shows what appears to be an Aug. 18 press release from the former president endorsing her.

“We need a few more AOCs in Congress, if we’re being completely honest,” reads part of the statement. “Many people are saying she should consider going blonde, and after seeing that picture, I have to agree. Take it from me, Alexandria, blondes have more fun.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Have Not Resigned)

There is no evidence to suggest Trump sent this statement. It does not appear on his website, where all of his press releases are posted, or on his Truth Social account. There are likewise no credible news reports about Trump endorsing Ocasio-Cortez.

The image appears to originate with an Aug. 18 tweet from @ING2Firebrand, a self-described “meme-artisan.” While the creator does not outright say it is fake, Check Your Fact has previously traced another fake Trump statement to the same account. In addition, the comment regarding Ocasio-Cortez going blonde is likely a reference to an online meme.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Trump spokesperson and will update this article if a response is provided.