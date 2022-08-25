FACT CHECK: Did Sarah Palin Make This Statement About The Secularization Of Christian Holidays?

An image shared on Facebook claims former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin said there were no “Easter bunnies or egg hunts” when Jesus Christ was alive.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Palin made this statement. The quote stems from a satirical article.

Fact Check:

Palin joined the election for Alaska’s At-Large House of Representative seat in June following the death of former Rep. Don Young in March, according to PBS. The former governor is currently trailing Democrat Mary Peltola in the special election to serve out Young’s term, Alaska Public Media reported.

The Facebook image, shared over 230 times, shows a photo of Palin alongside an alleged quote of hers about the secularization of Christian holidays.

“It makes me so darn angry how the liberals in this country are secularizing Christian holidays right out of existence,” reads the alleged quote. “When Jesus celebrated Easter with his disciples there were no Easter bunnies or egg hunts.”

“Meet Majorie(sic) Taylor Greene’s mentor,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Sarah Palin Say, ‘I Can See Russia From My House’?)

There is no evidence to suggest Palin made such a comment. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the authenticity of the alleged quote. No such remarks appear on Palin’s social media accounts or on her campaign website.

The quote appears to stem from a 2013 article from the Daily Currant, which was a satirical website that poked fun at politicians, according to Business Insider.

“Sarah Palin claimed today that Jesus Christ celebrated Easter during his time on Earth,” the article reads in part, stating that the former governor made the remarks on “Fox And Friends” while promoting her book.

While there is no evidence that Palin uttered the quote attributed to her in the Facebook post, she has lamented the perceived decline of Christianity in the U.S. In 2013, she published a book titled “Good Tidings and Great Joy: Protecting the Heart of Christmas” that calls for the preservation of Jesus Christ as the center of Christmas festivities.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Palin’s office for a comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.