FACT CHECK: Did The U.S. Border Close Due To Violence In Tijuana?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. border has been shut down in Tijuana following a massive surge in drug cartel-based violence.

Verdict: False

While the photos do show recent violent acts in the area, the border has not shut down. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Border cities in Mexico have seen violent acts stemming from “disputes [between rival gangs] or attempts to capture gang members,” according to CBS News. Some vehicles were set on fire, while some roads were blockaded, the outlet reported.

Now, a post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. border had been shut down as a result of the violence. “The drug Cartels declared war! Tijuana under attack,” the post’s caption claims. “All of Mexicali, Tecate and Rosarito areas are under high alert! The US border has been shut.”

The photos in the post appear to stem from independent news sources and posts on social media. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Border Agents Can Enter Anyone’s Home Within 100 Miles Of The Border Without A Warrant)

The claim regarding the border, however, is false. No such statements about recent border closures appear on the CBP’s website or its verified social media pages. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting the border was recently ordered to be closed.

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana did issue a statement via their Twitter account instructing its government employees to “shelter in place until further notice.”

1/2 The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oghBX1P7qX — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) August 13, 2022

“The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the statement said in part.

“There were no changes for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at our border crossings; no closures and no new restrictions,” Jacqueline Wasiluk, a CBP spokesperson, told Check Your Fact in an email.

“CBP officers remain vigilant as they process travelers arriving from Mexico. All travelers are subject to inspection prior to admission to the United States and are processed accordingly,” she added.

This is not the first time false claims regarding border security have circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim from June 2022 suggesting citizens in a 100 mile area of the border could have their homes searched without a warrant.