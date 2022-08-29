FACT CHECK: Did A UK School Distribute A Pamphlet Explaining What To Do If A Stranger Approaches?

A post shared on Facebook claims a U.K. primary school handed out pamphlets to students explaining what they should do if they are approached by a stranger.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence any U.K. primary school students received such pamphlets.

Fact Check:

Crime in the U.K. hit a 20-year high in June while charge rates dropped during the same period of time, according to The Guardian. Concerns are also growing that gun crimes in the country are becoming more common as well, BBC reported.

Now, a post shared on Facebook claims a U.K. primary school gave students pamphlets explaining what to do if they’re approached by a stranger. The pamphlet includes students to “not be afraid, scream or cry” or “call him a pedophile.”

“Coming to a school near you, along with Drag Queen Story Hour,” reads the post’s caption. “This is from a UK primary school and is due to be released this September,” it continues. Another iteration of the post shared on Facebook shows the front of the pamphlet, which reads, “What to do if a stranger comes up to you on the street.”

The claim is baseless. No such announcement regarding the leaflets U.K. Department for Education’s website or its verified social media pages. There are no credible news reports about the purported pamphlet being distributed to primary school students from the BBC, The Daily Mail, The Sun or other U.K.-based media. (RELATED: Did Imperial College London Send This Memo About An Upcoming ‘Permanent Lockdown’?)

The images appear to stem from articles on two Russian-based websites, RuSovok and Smartik.ru, published Aug. 8. The articles claim the pamphlets are being distributed in kindergartens in the U.K., but the leaflets do not show any identifying markings or show any evidence confirming the claim.

A spokesperson for the Office for Standards in Education told Reuters that they had not received any reports or come across such pamphlets and “strongly doubted” their validity.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Grange, Argyle, Heathbrook, and St. Joseph’s Primary Schools for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.