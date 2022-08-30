FACT CHECK: Did NATO Send 10,000 Troops To Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sent 10,000 troops to Ukraine.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence NATO has sent 10,000 troops to Ukraine. The organization has previously stated it would not militarily intervene in the conflict.

Fact Check:

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February, NATO countries, such as the United States and Germany, have sent military aid to the Ukrainians, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The U.S. recently announced a $3 billion military aid package Aug. 24, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Facebook post links to a video claiming NATO sent thousands of troops to Ukraine. The video’s caption reads, “Putin is stuck: 10 thousand NATO Troops entered the territory of Ukraine!”

However, there is no evidence NATO has sent troops to Ukraine. There are no credible news reports suggesting such an amount of troops have been located in Ukraine. NATO has also not made any announcements that it would intervene in the conflict in Ukraine.

NATO has stated on its website that it would not send troops nor enforce a no-fly zone above Ukraine. (RELATED: Did The Ukrainian Navy Destroy 13 Russian Warships In One Strike?)

“The Alliance has a responsibility to ensure that this war does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine, which would be even more devastating and dangerous,” the organization wrote. “Enforcing a no-fly zone would bring NATO forces into direct conflict with Russia. This would significantly escalate the war and lead to more human suffering and destruction for all countries involved.”

“Since February, NATO Allies have provided unprecedented military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia,” a spokesperson for NATO told Check Your Fact via email. “But there are no troops under NATO command in Ukraine and NATO is not part of the conflict.”

The organization has stated it would send more troops to its eastern European members in order to shore up its “eastern flank,” according to The New York Times. NATO also said it would increase forces on high alert to 300,000 troops, Financial Times reported.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding the Ukrainian war has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Ukraine destroyed over 5,000 Russian tanks.