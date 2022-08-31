FACT CHECK: Did An ATF Agent Kill A Pet Moth While Searching A House Without A Warrant?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN article claiming an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) killed a pet moth while conducting a raid on a house.

Verdict: False

The screengrab is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for CNN confirmed to Check Your Fact that the article is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The ATF announced a new rule targeting “ghost guns,” or privately-manufactured firearms that would require background checks on kits that could be used to assemble a gun, according to The Hill. The rule seeks to address the use of untraceable guns in homicides, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post, liked over 3,500 times, claims an ATF agent killed a pet atlas moth while raiding the house of a man with no active warrants. The post does not elaborate further on why the house was raided in the first place.

“Friggin monsters ‘F’ for atlas moth fren,” the post’s caption reads.

This screenshot is digitally edited. There are no credible news reports or articles on CNN reporting such an event. The screenshot claims that the story was written by Reuters, but it cannot be found through a search of the outlet’s website. Likewise, the story cannot be found on CNN’s verified social media accounts.

“This one is fake,” a CNN spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. RELATED: Did CNN Publish This Article About Ezra Miller Having Ties To A Cult Leader?

This is not the first time a fabricated CNN article has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a CNN article claiming that former President Donald Trump challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Islam Makhachev to a fight.