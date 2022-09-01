FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Oz Signs Saying ‘No On Oz’ In Someone’s Front Yard?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows signs for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz spelling out “No On Oz” in a front yard.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image does not feature the signs.

Fact Check:

Oz has trailed Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in recent polls, according to The Hill. Despite the polls, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he has “great confidence” Oz would win the general election, Fox News reported.

The Facebook image, shared over 1,000 times, allegedly shows a group of Oz yard signs turned in a way to spell out “No On Oz,” expressing negative opinions on the Republican candidate.

“Someone called Dr. Oz’s campaign to request THREE yard signs…Dr. Oz campaign responded in shock, “Wow….we’re getting authentic grassroots support at last, THANK YOU,” the post’s caption reads.

The image is digitally altered. A reverse image search found the original photo of the house appears on Zillow, showing an empty front yard with no signs.

Shayan Sardarizadeh, a BBC reporter who monitors disinformation, also debunked the claim on Twitter. (RELATED: Is Dr. Oz Not Registered To Vote In Pennsylvania?)

Continuing on the theme of doctored Mehmet Oz “NO” signs, this viral image is also digitally altered. The real image of the house, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, can be found on the website of a real estate company without the Oz campaign signs. pic.twitter.com/Z8XXCQBxHp — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) August 29, 2022

“Continuing on the theme of doctored Mehmet Oz “NO” signs, this viral image is also digitally altered. The real image of the house, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, can be found on the website of a real estate company without the Oz campaign signs,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.

This is not the first time false Oz campaign sign placements have circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show someone holding a “No” sign while posing with Oz.