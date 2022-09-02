FACT CHECK: Did Lindsey Graham Ask Christopher Wray To Disclose ‘Who Ordered The Raid’ Of Mar-A-Lago?

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray to disclose who ordered the Aug. 6 raid against former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. At no point in the video do Graham and Wray discuss the FBI’s decision to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Fact Check:

A federal judge on Thursday heard arguments regarding Trump’s request to appoint a special master to the case involving the search of his residence, CBS News reported. Trump and his attorneys filed a motion regarding the special master in a Florida federal court, NPR reported.

The Facebook video, which has been shared over 200 times, claims Graham pressed Wray to disclose who ordered the Mar-a-Lago raid in an unspecified way. “‘WHO ORDERED THE RAID!’ Brave Senator TORCHES FBI Director Wray,” the video’s caption reads.

This caption is baseless. The claim does not appear on Graham’s website or his verified social media accounts. The claim cannot be found on the FBI’s website or its verified social media accounts.

The clips in the video are unrelated to the caption. The first clip shows a joint press conference between Graham and Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Aug. 9 in which they discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, while condemning the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The second clip is from an Aug. 4 Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing where Graham questioned Wray about a variety of topics including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and potential security issues at the southern border. There is no mention, however, of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search anywhere in the video.

A third unrelated clip shows Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy speaking about trillion-dollar government spending on the House floor. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Say He Had Evidence About The FBI’s Search Of Mar-A-Lago?)

The FBI referred Check Your Fact to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks about the search and Department of Justice filings on the case docket.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Graham’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.