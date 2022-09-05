FACT CHECK: Did The NIH List Ivermectin As An Antiviral Therapy For COVID-19?

An image shared on Facebook claims the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently listed ivermectin as an antiviral therapy for COVID-19.



Verdict: Misleading

While the photo of the website page is legitimate, the article on the site does not suggest the drug is a recommended therapy against the virus. The COVID-19 Treatments Guidelines Panel recommends against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Fact Check:

Ivermectin, an antiviral drug, has previously been pushed by some as a potential treatment for those infected with COVID-19, according to the Jerusalem Post. A recent study found that the drug, including fluvoxamine and metformin, failed to prevent hospitalization in patients with COVID-19, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the NIH has “NOW listed Ivermectin as a therapy for COVID-19.” Other versions of the claim, including an iteration posted on Twitter, state that it has been “approved” by the NIH.

Ivermectin is now on the list of approved treatments for Covid by the NIH???????? Shouldn’t they have said something about that, say 2 years ago? — grayman #FreeAssangeNOW (@grayzr0s) August 31, 2022

While the COVID-19 treatment website lists ivermectin, it states that the drug is “under evaluation” and is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Other drugs listed, such as remdesivir, are “approved” for treating COVID-19 in certain situations.

Check Your Fact found that ivermectin has been on the COVID-19 therapy page on the NIH’s website since June 2021, not recently listed, according to an archived screenshot from the Wayback Machine. The June 2021 screenshot also states the drug is under evaluation.

On the NIH page for ivermectin, last updated Apr. 29, the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel says it “recommends against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19, except in clinical trials.” Ivermectin is not listed as a recommended therapeutic for those hospitalized or not hospitalized.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends against the use of ivermectin for treating COVID-19. Ivermectin also does not appear on the FDA’s list of treatment options for COVID-19.

Check Your Fact reached out to the NIH for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.