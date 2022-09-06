FACT CHECK: Did Biden Hire Crisis Actors To Portray Marines During His Philadelphia Speech?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden purportedly hired crisis actors to portray U.S. Marines during his speech in Philadelphia.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. Both Marine Corps and White House spokespersons denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Biden’s use of Marines in the background during his controversial speech in Philadelphia Sept. 1 raised concerns about a potential politicizing of the U.S. military branches, according to CNN. The White House has defended their appearance, stating they were to “demonstrate the president’s respect for service members,” The Hill reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims Biden hired crisis actors to portray the U.S. Marines present during his speech. An anonymous source from U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger’s office purportedly said the soldiers who stood behind Biden during the speech were “imposters,” according to the post.

The source also alleged that Marine Corps Cyberspace Command “could not verify the identities of the soldiers,” claiming it as proof those in the background were hired actors.

The claim is baseless. The White House has not issued any rebuttals of the claim on their website or verified social media accounts. The claim also does not appear on the U.S. Marine Corps’ website or verified social media accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting there was any indication the Marines present were actors.

A U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson labeled the post as “fake” in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden File For Re-Election In August?)

“That’s not true,” White House spokesperson Chris Meagher said in reference to the post.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Sept. 3 article published on the website, Real Raw News. The website’s “About Us” page indicates that it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

This is not the first time content from the site has been posted on social media as true. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting former CNN anchor Brian Stelter was arrested for sex crimes against children.