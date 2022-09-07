FACT CHECK: Did Robert Kennedy Jr. Win A Supreme Court Case Declaring COVID-19 Vaccines Were Not Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr. was part of a Supreme Court (SCOTUS) case that declared COVID-19 vaccines were “not vaccines.”



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Kennedy Jr. was part of such a case on the vaccine.

Fact Check:

Kennedy Jr. is a well-known anti-vaccine activist who has campaigned against COVID-19 vaccines, according to The New York Times. His non-profit, the Children’s Health Defense, was removed from Instagram and Facebook in August for spreading medical misinformation after originally being suspended for 30 days, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Kennedy Jr. was part of a winning coalition in a case regarding the COVID-19 vaccine presented to SCOTUS.

“In the ruling, the Supreme Court confirms that the damage caused by Covid mRNA gene therapies is irreparable,” the Facebook post reads in part, adding that “Covid vaccines are not vaccines.”

The claim is baseless. A search through the Supreme Court’s recent opinions showed no case regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine or about its contents. Check Your Fact also looked through the Supreme Court’s docket and found no cases regarding the vaccine’s status.

There are no credible news reports suggesting Kennedy Jr. has won any SCOTUS case or is planning to bring an argument against the COVID-19 vaccine forward. (RELATED: Did Pfizer Create A COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Vaporizer Cartridge’?)

SCOTUS did rule against a rule implemented by President Joe Biden’s administration in January that large businesses with over 100 employees must mandate vaccines for all workers or be tested once a week, according to Stanford Law School’s Blog. The rule for healthcare workers at federally funded facilities, however, was upheld, the blog read.

Check Your Fact debunked a claim that the Supreme Court canceled universal vaccination last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.