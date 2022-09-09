FACT CHECK: Was An Abandoned Newborn Found By Police In Leeds, England?

A post shared on Facebook purports an abandoned newborn was found by police in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

Verdict: False

A reverse image search indicates that the photo shows an abandoned infant found in Thailand in 2017. A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire police confirmed no such incident took place.

Fact Check:

An investigation into a murder was opened Tuesday following the death of a 35-year-old woman, according to a press release from the West Yorkshire Police. a 36-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of murder, the release stated.

Now, a Facebook post claims an abandoned newborn was purportedly found by police in Leeds. The post includes two photos of an infant wrapped in a pink blanket lying in a cardboard box.

“A newborn baby has been found in Leeds this morning by the police,” the post’s caption reads. “Let us spread the word and help identifying who this newborn baby belongs to.”

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports supporting the claim from the BBC, The Sun, The Times, or other U.K.-based media. The claim also does not appear on the West Yorkshire Police’s website or its social media channels.

A reverse image search generates a 2017 article from Khaosod Online featuring the photo of the newborn. An English translation of the Thai website indicates that the infant, believed to be only hours old, was found on a road at the entrance of Saowalak Village and was taken to Surat Thani Hospital.

A Facebook keyword search reveals other iterations of the claim, alleging that a newborn had been found by police in Sheffield, England as well as Burbank, Illinois, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Woman Stealing A Baby From A U.S. Hospital?)

“There’s not been any such incident in Leeds,” a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in an email to Check Your Fact.

Check Your Fact has also reached out to the nearby South Yorkshire Police Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.