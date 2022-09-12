FACT CHECK: Is A New Drug Called ‘Strawberry Breeze’ Being Sold To Children?

A post shared on Facebook purports a new drug called “Strawberry Breeze” is being distributed to children in schools, prompting hospitalizations.

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports to suggest that such a drug is currently being sold to children in schools. The claim previously appeared in the past.

Fact Check:

A new type of drug distributed by cartels, called “rainbow fentanyl,” is being distributed across the country to apparently get younger kids hooked on drugs, according to WWMT. The brightly colored drug has been detected in 18 states, where one pill is enough to kill young adults, the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims “Strawberry Breeze” is being sold in schools. The post includes a photo of the purported drug as well as two photos showing children with rashes on their faces, suggesting they are drug-induced reactions.

“There’s a new substance being sold to kids in Schools…Share even if you don’t have kids at school,” the post’s caption reads in part, adding the pills resemble various forms of candy such as pop rocks and chocolate.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports to suggest that any drugs under the “Strawberry Breeze” name are being sold to children in schools.

Reverse image searches of the rash photos reveal that the condition is the result of impetigo, a bacterial infection of the skin common in young children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, A Facebook keyword search reveals identical iterations of the post warning parents about a drug called “Strawberry Quick” in 2017 and 2018.

The concept of Strawberry Meth originated in 2007, according to the Recovery Village. Dealers allegedly disguised the drug with strawberry-flavored Nesquik or Pop Rocks to make the drug look and taste better to mask the acidity of the drug and target younger clientele. However, the drug was not specifically aimed at children. (RELATED: Did An FDA Investigation Reveal That Wendy’s Is Using Horse Meat In Its Food?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the DEA and the New York State Education Department for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.