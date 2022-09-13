FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Wear A ‘Trump Won’ Sash?

An image shared on Facebook purports Queen Elizabeth II allegedly wore a “Trump Won” sash during a public event with former President Donald Trump.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original photo, taken in 2019, does not feature the words.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving British monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate, according to BBC. The state funeral is expected to take place Sept. 19 after laying in state for four days, CNN reported.

Now, a Facebook post purports the Queen wore a blue “Trump Won” sash during a public event while stinting alongside the former president. “The Queen loved the MAGA King!,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Queen Elizabeth Bowing To Former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie?)

The image is digitally altered. A reverse image search generates the original photo, which was taken ahead of a banquet at Buckingham Palace during the then-president’s trip to the U.K. in June 2019. The photo features the blue sash, but no wording across it. The sash also appears in a video on a CNN article where Trump claimed his visit in 2019 was “the most fun [The Queen] had in 25 years.”

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest the Queen publicly spoke about Trump’s allegations of election fraud at any point.

Trump reacted to the Queen’s death Thursday, sharing his condolences via a statement posted to his TRUTH Social account.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women,” his statement read in part. “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump and Royal Family spokespersons for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.