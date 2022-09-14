FACT CHECK: Is The Military Offering Trump Increased Protection Amid Alleged Assassination Threats?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. military is allegedly offering former President Donald Trump increased protection amid death threats.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. A Judge Advocate General’s Corp (JAG) Corps spokesperson denied they were aware of such threats.

Fact Check:

Trump’s legal team filed a motion Sept. 12 rejecting candidates proposed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to serve as a special master on his case surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid, Axios reported. Prosecutors responded that they were open to at least one judge, Brooklyn Federal District Court Judge Raymond J. Dearie, serving in the position, The New York Times reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims the former president, his family and properties are being offered increased military protection amid alleged assassination threats. JAG supposedly relayed information about an alleged Deep State assassination plot from a detainee at Guantanamo Bay.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, the claim does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account, the JAG’s website or verified social media accounts and the Department of Defense’s (DOD) website or social media pages.

“The Navy JAG Corps has no knowledge of or involvement in anything alleged in the Facebook post,” spokesperson Patricia Babb told Check Your Fact in an email.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Sept. 11 article published on the website, Real Raw News. A disclaimer on the site’s “About Us” page indicates that it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Banner On Trump Tower Saying It Contains ‘Top Secret Nuclear Documents’?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump and DOD spokespersons for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.