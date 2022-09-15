FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Say Queen Elizabeth II Knighted Him?

Elias Atienza | Fact Check Reporter

An image shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump said Queen Elizabeth II privately knighted him.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Trump made such a remark.

Fact Check: 

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after being put under medical supervision earlier in the day, according to NPR. The Queen granted honorary knighthoods to 27 Americans during her 70-year reign, Newsweek reported.

The Facebook post claims to show a post from the former president on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying that Queen Elizabeth knighted him in private. An iteration of the claim on Twitter suggests MSNBC reported on the remark.

There is no evidence that Trump made this claim. There are no credible news reports suggesting such an event ever occurred or that Trump made such a remark. Check Your Fact also looked through Trump’s Truth Social account and archived screenshots from the Wayback Machine, which returned no posts matching the wording in the Facebook post.

Liz Harrington, a Trump spokesperson, told The Associated Press that the alleged Trump social post was fake. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Queen Elizabeth Bowing To Former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie?)

There is likewise no evidence MSNBC reported that Trump said the queen knighted him. A search of MSNBC’s website and verified social media accounts did not yield results for any such reporting.

This is not the first time misinformation stemming from the Queen’s death has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting BBC Radio 1 Dance immediately went to normal programming after announcing Queen Elizabeth’s death.

