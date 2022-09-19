FACT CHECK: Did The Daily Mail Publish This Front-Page Cover Criticizing Pro-Brexit Organizers?

An image shared on Facebook claims British-based tabloid The Daily Mail published a front-page cover sharply criticizing pro-Brexit organizers.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original front page criticizes Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs) who voted against Brexit.

Fact Check:

A majority of British citizens voted to have the U.K. leave the European Union, unofficially called Brexit, in 2016, according to BBC News. The country officially left the EU in December 2020 following years of negotiations, the outlet reported.

Social media users have shared an image of a December 2017 Daily Mail cover that features former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

“They were all involved in manipulating voters to believe in a brexit which they have failed to deliver on,” the cover reads. “Their 2016 pledges have not materialized. Instead of less red tape, it’s increased – damaging UK exporters.”

However, the image has been digitally altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the actual cover does not criticize Brexit. In reality, it criticizes Conservative MPs who voted against Brexit, which allegedly put the move in danger at the time, according to Buzzfeed News. (RELATED: Did Boris Johnson Have A Black Eye While Speaking At A COVID-19 Briefing?)

BBC News shared an image of the actual Daily Mail front-page cover on Twitter. “Just as the newly confident Tories inch ahead in the polls, 11 self-consumed malcontents pull the rug from under our EU negotiators, betray their leader, party, and 17.4m Brexit voters and – most damning of all – increase the possibility of a Marxist in No. 10,” the cover reads in part.

“Thursday’s Daily Mail: “Proud of yourselves?” #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers (via @hendopolis),” the tweet reads.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Daily Mail for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.