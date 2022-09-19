FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Russian Fuel Depot On Fire In September 2022?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian oil depot on fire in Belgorod, Russia in September 2022.



Verdict: Misleading

While the video is from Belgorod and is of an oil depot, the video is from April.

Fact Check:

Ukraine has reportedly conducted strikes on Russian territory during its conflict, including being accused of a deadly blast in Belgorod in July, according to BBC. Ukraine took credit for a series of attacks on Russian military bases in Crimea in August, Reuters reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 12,000 times, claims to show a Russian oil depot burning in Belgorod this month. “An oil depot in Belgorod is currently burning,” the post’s caption reads, though it does not specify how it caught fire.

While the video does correctly state where the video takes place, it occurred months before the post claims. A reverse image search found that the video appeared March 31 via a tweet from Belarusian-based news outlet Nexta and Sky News. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Russian Equipment Left In Izyum?)

Reports have emerged that Ukrainian helicopters destroyed a fuel depot in Belgorod – in what would be the first airstrike by Kyiv’s forces on Russian territory since the conflict began. Ukraine has not formally commented on whether it was involved in the fire. pic.twitter.com/pTkl7dbMvq — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 1, 2022



“Reports have emerged that Ukrainian helicopters destroyed a fuel depot in Belgorod – in what would be the first airstrike by Kyiv’s forces on Russian territory since the conflict began,” Sky News tweeted at the time. “Ukraine has not formally commented on whether it was involved in the fire.”

Two Ukrainian helicopters allegedly conducted strikes on the fuel depot, damaging several individual tanks and igniting multiple fires, according to CNN. Ukraine denied the claims after being accused by Russia, EuroNews reported.

Multiple instances of disinformation regarding the status of the Ukraine-Russia conflict have appeared on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Russia had completely withdrawn from the disputed territory of Crimea.