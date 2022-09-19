FACT CHECK: Are Funerals Scheduled For September 19 Canceled Due To The Queen’s Funeral?

A post shared on Facebook claims all funerals in the U.K. scheduled for Sept. 19 have been canceled due to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.



Verdict: False

The U.K. Government published Guidance that indicates business, public services can continue to operate as normal should they choose to do so. There is no evidence funerals are suspended during this time.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth II is now lying in state at Westminster Hall until Sept. 19, according to CNN. The funeral procession will conclude with a two-minute nationwide silence, followed by a private burial service at a later date, the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims all funerals scheduled during the Queen’s funeral service will be canceled. “Omg just seen that all funerals on the 19th of this month have been cancelled because the Queens funeral is on that day, surely they can’t do that,” the text post reads in part, calling the move “an actual disgrace.”

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence from the Royal Family’s website or their verified social media accounts proclaiming all funerals had been suspended until further notice. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to support the claim.

A National Mourning Guidance published online by the U.K. government states business, public services, and sporting and entertainment events are not obligated to suspend their regular operations during this time. The guidelines leave decisions to cancel events at the discretion of hosting organizations.

The National Association of Funeral Directors UK (NAFD UK) also released a statement on Twitter saying they were working with the families of recently deceased people to determine which funerals would still take place and which would be rescheduled.

2/2 Most funeral services booked for 19 September will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one. @DMAG2020 — NAFD UK (@NAFD_UK) September 12, 2022

“Most funeral services booked for 19 September will have been arranged many weeks ago,” the tweet reads. “So funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one.” (RELATED: Did Meghan Markle Wear A Shirt That Says ‘The Queen Is Dead?’)

Check Your Fact has contacted NAFD UK for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.