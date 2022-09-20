FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump’s Lawyers Quit On Him?

A post shared on Facebook purports that all four members of former President Donald Trump’s legal team no longer represent him.



Verdict: False

The post’s caption is inaccurate. Trump’s legal team is still listed on the case docket and have not moved to dismiss themselves.

Fact Check:

Judge Raymond Dearie was appointed to serve as a special master to review evidence seized during the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to NPR. The former president is reportedly under six different investigations, including an election-based investigation in Georgia and into his business in New York, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook post, which includes a link to a YouTube video, purports Trump’s lawyers all quit on him at the same time. “Nobody wants to represent him,” the post’s caption reads. In the video, YouTube personality Christo Aivalis claims the former president has no “top lawyers” working for him.

The video cuts to an Aug. 17 CNN segment featuring Washington Post journalist Isaac Arnsdorf discussing the legal team. The reporter says Trump’s legal team lacks “fire power” for a variety of reasons, including the controversy the former president draws.

The caption is inaccurate. The names of Trump’s lawyers are still present on Court Listener, a non-profit website run by the Free Law Project. In addition, a Sept. 12 docket entry indicates that the legal team filed a motion in response to the U.S.’ motion for a partial stay pending appeal, listing at least four lawyers. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Banner On Trump Tower Saying That It Contains ‘Top Secret Nuclear Documents’?)

There are no credible news reports to suggest Trump’s legal team quit his case. Likewise, there is no evidence to support the claim on Trump’s TRUTH Social account or Team Trump’s verified social media accounts.

The video does discuss the various issues the former president has had in finding and retaining lawyers for his legal battles. Trump’s legal team was “scrambling” to prepare arguments in August following the raid, according to The New York Times. In addition, most lawyers were declining to join his team, People Magazine reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Trump’s legal team for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.