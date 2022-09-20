FACT CHECK: Video Falsely Claims ‘John Kennedy Exposed Hunter Biden In Congress?’

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy “exposed” President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in Congress.



Verdict: False

The caption is incorrect. At no point did Kennedy reveal any information about the president’s son in Congress.

Fact Check:

Kennedy called the president’s in Philadelphia earlier this month a “missed opportunity” to address issues such as crime and inflation, Business Insider reported. The senator alleged Joe Biden labeled Americans who disagree with him as “bad” people during the speech, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 39,000 times, claims Kennedy exposed the president’s son, Hunter. “We Need To Stop Him, Or America Will 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞!- John Kennedy 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐄𝐃 Hunter Biden 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate, however. There is no evidence to suggest Kennedy exposed the younger Biden in Congress on the senator’s website or his verified social media accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports or statements from the White House rebuking the senator or addressing any “evidence.” (RELATED: Did Senator John Kennedy Present A Letter During The January 6 Hearing That Implicated Adam Schiff?)

A keyword search reveals the video shows a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing from April 2021. In the clip, Kennedy questions former Democratic Georgia Rep. and current gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about SB202, also called the Election Integrity Act of 2021. Abrams discuss a list of provisions she labels “racist” during hour three of the four-hour hearing.

