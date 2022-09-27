FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Russian Citizens Hiding From Recruitment Officers?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Russian man hiding in a refrigerator from recruitment officers attempting to serve a mobilization notice.

Verdict: False

The video predates the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The man was wanted for failing to appear.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of its military, consisting of 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine following heavy losses since the start of the conflict, according to NPR. The U.S. had also warned Russia of “catastrophic consequences” should the country resort to nuclear weapons, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook video appears to show Russian recruitment officers ousting a citizen from a refrigerator to be served a mobilization notice to fight in Ukraine. “Military mobilisation in Russia,” the post’s caption reads (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Boat Blown Up By An Anti-Tank Missile?)

The video predates the current conflict in Ukraine. The original footage dates back to 2015 when officers tracked down a theft suspect, Eduard Bulgakov, who failed to attend his court hearing. Officers arrived at his mother’s home in February 2015 to find Bulgakov, but only discovered him in the fridge after authorities became suspicious of leftovers that were not properly stored, according to Yahoo News.

Russian citizens have taken to the streets to protest the mobilization efforts, which have occurred across the country, according to Bloomberg. Approximately 1,400 demonstrators in 38 cities across Russia were detained by authorities as of Sept. 22, the outlet reported.