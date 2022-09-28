FACT CHECK: Are Donald And Melania Trump Getting Divorced?

The claim stems from a satirical article from the New Yorker. There is no evidence the two have or are preparing to divorce.

Fact Check:

Melania Trump recently posted a letter on Instagram accusing former Senior White House adviser Stephanie Wolkoff of editing secretly recording conversations to make it sem that she did not care about Christmas, according to The Daily Beast. The Department Of Justice also claimed a list of materials seized during the Aug. 8 raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was “full and accurate,” CNN reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 61,000 times, claims Melania Trump has divorced Donald Trump before going into detail about the proceedings. “Melania just ANN0UNCED her DIV0RCE to former guy in an interview, Former guy LAM£NTS on DISC0VERING,” the post caption reads.

The caption and contents of the video stem from a satirical article published by the New Yorker Sept. 23. The article, titled “Melania Wishes She Could Get Divorced Just By Thinking About It,” is marked as a satirical article while the caption and video lack such a disclaimer.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Trump office for comment. This piece will be updated if a response is provided.