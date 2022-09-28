FACT CHECK: Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Expelled’ From The U.K. After Threatening King Charles III?

A video shared on Facebook purports Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle were “expelled” from the U.K. after threatening King Charles III.



Verdict: False

The post’s caption is inaccurate. The video makes no mention of the couple threatening the King or being expelled from the U.K.

Fact Check:

Prince Harry and Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey Sept. 18, the Washington Post reported. King Charles reportedly told Harry Sept. 8 to not bring Markle to see the dying Queen as she was “not welcome” at Balmoral Castle, according to The Daily Beast.

The Facebook video, viewed 71,000 times, alleges Prince Harry and Markle’s alleged threats against King Charles III “backfired” after they were “expelled” from the U.K. The narrator of the video does not repeat the claim but purports the King needs to find a way to deal with the couple because he looks weak otherwise.

The post’s caption is inaccurate. There is no announcement of any current or former royals being barred from the family on the Royal Family’s website or their verified social media pages. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to support the claim.

Prince Harry and Markle returned to their California home Tuesday following the Queen’s funeral, Vanity Fair reported. Prior to their return home, Markle supposedly requested a private meeting with the King, including sending a letter, though it was not clear if they did meet, according to the New York Post.

In addition, sources inside the palace told the Daily Beast that the couple could be “permanently exiled” from the U.K. if the King chooses to do so. The couple will also likely not have roles during the new King’s reign since they left the Royal Family in 2020, Express reported. Neither article claimed the Prince had threatened King Charles. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan Did Not Divorce)

Check Your Fact has contacted the couple’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.