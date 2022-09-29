FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Chinese Military Convoy Entering Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Chinese military convoy entering Ukraine from Russia.



Verdict: False

The video appears to stem from a joint Russian-Chinese military exercise in eastern Russia in August 2022.

Fact Check:

Russia announced a partial military mobilization Sept. 21 following successful Ukrainian counteroffensives and significant troop and personnel losses, according to The Washington Post. The mobilization has targeted ethnic minorities and protesters, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video appears to show a Chinese military convoy entering Ukraine from Russian territory. The video shows military vehicles with what appears to be Chinese lettering on the license plates and side of the convoys, while civilian cars drive on the other side of the road.

The video does not show Chinese military vehicles entering Ukraine. A reverse image search found that the video is from at least Aug. 29. The video was shared on YouTube with a title that roughly translates to, “PLA to take part in Vostok 2022 land exercises.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Russian Equipment Left In Izyum?)



“As previously reported by the Ministry of Defense of the PRC, the Chinese army will join the exercises ‘Vostok-2022,'” reads part of the video description.

The Chinese military did participate in the Vostok military drills in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, according to DW. In addition, one of the plates on the civilian vehicles has the number “125” on the plate, indicating the video was taken in the Primorsky Krai region of Eastern Russia, according to Russia Beyond.

If China had entered the Ukraine conflict, credible media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Neither the Chinese Foreign Ministry nor the Russian government has announced that Chinese troops have entered Ukraine.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China of supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Hill reported.

This is not the first time China has been the target of misinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting the U.S. was testing the “deadliest nuclear bomb” to deter China and Russia.