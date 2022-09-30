FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Goat Leading The Way At Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Procession?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a goat leading the way at the Queen’s funeral procession.

Verdict: False

This photo is miscaptioned. The original image, which appears on Getty Images, shows the marching band of a royal battalion.

Fact Check:

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, marking the end of a royal period of mourning, according to BBC. The queen was buried alongside her husband, Prince Phillip, at Windsor Castle Sept. 21, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook photo appears to show a royal marching band with a white billy goat at the front. The image also shows a small photo of an 1856 illustration of Baphomet, widely seen as an idol among the satanic community, according to BBC News.

“Did you all wonder why there was a goat leading the way at the Queen’s funeral procession?” the image’s text reads. “The symbol to pay homage to their God! Everything is as clear as the sun shining in the sky for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear.” (RELATED: Did A Protestor Interrupt Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral?)

This photo was not taken at the Queen’s funeral and does represent a religion. The image was instead captured on Sept. 11 and depicts the marching band of the 3rd Battalion Royal Welsh traveling to Cardiff Castle in south Wales, according to its caption on Getty Images. The marching band was performing ahead of the proclamation of King Charles III, the caption reads.

The billy goat has been a mascot for the Royal Welsh regiment since 11775 and are considered a symbol of good luck, not Satanism, according to the Royal Welsh Museum. There no credible news reports to suggest the goat is now or has ever been used by the Welsh as a symbol of Satanism.