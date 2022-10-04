FACT CHECK: Are Progressive Groups Calling For A Boycott of Olive Garden Due To Italy’s New Prime Minister?

A post shared on Facebook purports progressive groups are calling for an Olive Garden boycott following the election of Italian Prime Minister-elect Giorgia Meloni.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It stemmed from a Twitter account that identifies itself as satirical in its bio.

Fact Check:

Meloni was set to become Italy’s first far-right prime minister since World War II following a snap election earlier in September, according to NBC News. Despite sweeping wins in the upper and lower houses of parliament, critics are concerned about her Eurosceptic platform and nationalist-based policies, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims unidentified “progressive groups” were calling for a boycott of Olive Garden restaurants to protest against Meloni’s election.

“LOL, these people are seriously stupid. BREAKING: Progressive groups call for national boycott of Olive Garden after Italy elects “fascist” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,” the post reads. “Pizza and pasta are now symbols of worldwide white supremacy. We must stand against any establishment serving this fascist food.'”

The claim is baseless. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate this claim. No such mention of a boycott or the Italian election can be found on Olive Garden’s press release webpage or verified social media accounts.

The claim appears to stem from a tweet from Twitter user @JeffOnTheRight posted Sept. 27. The account notes that all “breaking” posts were satirical in nature. (RELATED: Did Olive Garden Revoke Sean Hannity’s Lifetime Pasta Pass?)

BREAKING: Progressive groups call for national boycott of Olive Garden after Italy elects “fascist” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Pizza and pasta are now symbols of worldwide white supremacy,” they wrote. “We must stand against any establishment serving this fascist food.” pic.twitter.com/8KALULPly1 — The Prophet Jeffiziah (@JeffOnTheRight) September 27, 2022