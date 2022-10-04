FACT CHECK: Was Barron Trump Kicked Out Of School Over Failure To Pay Tuition?

A video shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump, was purportedly kicked out of school over unpaid tuition fees.



Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. A spokesperson for Oxbridge Academy confirmed Barron Trump is still enrolled at the facility.

Fact Check:

The former president alleged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents searched his son Barron’s room during the Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to Business Insider. A former prosecutor said such a move was “unlikely” unless there was reason to believe classified documents were stored in the room, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, shared over 400 times, claims Trump was allegedly kicked out of school over failing to pay tuition.

“URGENT Barron Trump has been KICKED OUT of School for Fees, Staggering amount they had to pay,” the post’s caption reads. The video is presented as a news report and features a variety of stock images of Trump and his family.

The caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, neither former President Trump nor his wife Melania has mentioned the claim on their verified social media pages.

The video does not repeat the claim about the youngest Trump child failing to pay tuition, but indicates he switched schools after his father’s presidency ended.

Barron Trump enrolled in Oxbridge Academy, a private school located in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021, The Associated Press reported. He first attended St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland in 2017, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Banner On Trump Tower Saying That It Contains ‘Top Secret Nuclear Documents’?)

“Barron Trump is enrolled at Oxbridge Academy,” Scott Siegfried, an Oxbridge Academy spokesperson said in an email to Check Your Fact. “Oxbridge Academy does not disclose personal information about the identity of any families that inquire, apply, or enroll at our school due to privacy concerns.”

Siegfried added that, “with the consent of the family, we are pleased to state that Barron Trump continues to attend Oxbridge Academy and is a member of the Class of 2024.”

Check Your Fact has also contacted Trump’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.