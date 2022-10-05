FACT CHECK: Did Liz Cheney And Zoe Lofgren Propose A Bill That Would Bar Donald Trump From Running For President?

A post shared on Facebook alleges a bill proposed by Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren would prevent former President Donald Trump from becoming president again.



Verdict: False

The bill would not bar Trump from becoming president again. Instead, the legislation involves electoral reform regarding objections to electoral votes.

Fact Check:

The House passed Lofgren and Cheney’s bill, the Presidential Election Reform Act, Sept. 21 along mostly party lines, according to NPR. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backed the Senate’s version of the reform bill, setting it up for a potential showdown, Fox News reported.

The Facebook post claims that the bill would bar Trump from becoming president again. “Liz Cheney (R) and Zoe Lofgren (D) have jointly proposed a bill that would bar Trump from ever becoming president again. — Bipartisan women power par excellence,” reads the post’s text.

The claim went viral on Twitter, with one iteration receiving over 11,000 retweets and 70,000 likes.

However, the bill would target the counting of electoral votes, not bar certain people from holding office. The bill would make it harder to overturn presidential elections by raising the threshold of objecting to certifying a state’s electors, narrowing the reasoning for objections, clarifying that the vice president’s role is ceremonial and ensuring governors send electors that were chosen by popular vote, according to Axios.

Check Your Fact also reviewed the bill in its entirety. Nothing in the bill specifically bars Trump from becoming president, though the bill does refer to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots that were sparked by the 2020 presidential election and repeated, baseless claims of election fraud.

“This is incorrect,” Peter Whippy, the communications director for the House Administration Committee, told Check Your Fact in an email regarding the claim. Lofgren is the current chair of the House Administration Committee.

Cheney and Lofgren also authored a Wall Street Journal op-ed on their bill. While the two said Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, their op-ed does not mention barring him from office nor mentions the bill makes such a declaration against him or any other official.

“Our proposal is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed,” the two wrote.