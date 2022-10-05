FACT CHECK: Did 100 American-Made Tanks Engage Russian T-72s?

A video shared on Facebook purports 100 U.S.-Manufactured M1A2 Abrams tanks intercepted multiple Russian T-72s.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence the U.S. has sent any physical tanks to the country. Ukraine has only received Soviet-era tanks from other countries on top of other aid.

Fact Check:

The Biden administration recently announced a $1.1 billion security package to Ukraine, bringing the total aid sent to $17 billion, according to The Associated Press. The package includes advanced rocket launcher systems, vehicles and anti-drone weapons, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims that 100 M1A2 Abrams, which are U.S. tanks, entered “borders” –presumably Ukraine’s– and engaged Russian T-72s. T-72s are Soviet-era tanks used by both Ukraine and Russia, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Russian Conscripts With Mosin-Nagant Rifles?)

There is no evidence that Abrams tanks engaged Russian ones. So far, western countries, such as Germany and the U.S., have resisted giving Ukraine western tanks, according to Politico. There are no credible news reports suggesting any countries have reversed this stance.

European countries have provided hundreds of Soviet-era tanks, such as T-72s and M-55s, according to Oryx, an open-source intelligence and military analysis website. Western countries have also provided hundreds of armored vehicles, such as M113 armored personnel carriers, BMPs, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAPs), per Oryx.

Russia has made unsubstantiated claims that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has sent troops into Ukraine, according to BBC News. Foreign fighters, including American and British fighters, are participating in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, but are not part of NATO, the outlet reported.

“There is no evidence of NATO ground forces participating in Ukraine,” Edward Arnold, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told BBC News. “Nor of NATO commanders directing Ukrainian units on the battlefield. There is also a very low likelihood of this happening in the future as Nato seeks to mitigate escalation risks.”

Misinformation around the conflict has circulated on social media since February. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim showing Russian Patriarch Kirill advising citizens “not to fear death” amid mobilization.