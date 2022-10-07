FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Biden Committing Election Fraud?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Trump lawyers playing a video before congress showing President Joe Biden committing election fraud.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. There is no evidence Biden committed election fraud.

Fact Check:

Biden visited the island of Puerto Rico Monday, announcing a $60 million infrastructure package to rebuild the island weeks after Hurricane Fiona made landfall, according to CNN. Approximately 100,000 customers are still without power two weeks after the storm’s landfall, NPR is reporting.

The Facebook video, viewed over 83,000 times, alleges a video played on the Senate floor depicted Biden engaging in election fraud, leading to a fight in the chamber. “𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 as Trump’s Lawyer Plays Video 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 Biden’𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭!𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝 In 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Say He Had Evidence About The FBI’s Search Of Mar-A-Lago?)

The video’s caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports suggesting Biden ever partook in or was aware of any election fraud activities during the 2020 presidential election. Extensive checks by news outlets found little evidence of fraud to overturn or nullify the election results. The video contains several irrelevant clips. The first clip stems from the certification of the 2016 presidential elections, in which then-Vice President Joe Biden presided over the electoral college count. The clips show several Representatives objecting to the electoral votes cast for Donald Trump, to which Biden repeatedly overruled.

The second clip shows attorney David Schoen, who represented President Trump during his 2021 impeachment proceeding, lambasting Democrats as “hypocrites.” Schoen pointed to the past statements from Democrat members of Congress questioning the results of the 2016 elections.