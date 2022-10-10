FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Refer To Climate Change As A ‘Scam’?

There is no evidence that Gates made any such comment.

Fact Check:

Gates told Bloomberg’s ‘Zero’ podcast earlier in October that “only innovation” could help solve the climate crisis while expressing that it was “unrealistic” for people to completely change their lifestyle, according to Insider. Gates also touted the Inflation Reduction Act, claiming it would cut emissions down by 40 percent, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims Gates told close allies that he believed the concept of climate change was a scam and not real. “Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is Wef Scam’ To Inner Circle,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?)

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports that suggest this claim is authentic. No such announcement appears on the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation website or his verified social media accounts. The video features a clip from 2018, in which Gates spoke at Stanford University on the efficacy of renewable energy and argued clean energy is not yet capable of producing enough energy to be solely relied on. Gates did not say that Climate Change was not real or that its threat has been exaggerated.

In another clip, Gates spoke at The Economic Club of Washington D.C. Gates was asked about the benefits of plant-based meats and its perceived positive impact on the environment. He said he invested in this meat product because its carbon emissions are significantly less than traditional farming. At no point does Gates downplay climate change. Check Your Fact reached out to Gates’ foundation and will update this piece if a comment is received.