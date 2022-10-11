FACT CHECK: Are Millions of Russian Citizens Planning To Revolt?

A video shared on Facebook purports 5 Million Russian citizens are preparing to revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. While protests against Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine have occurred in the country, there is no evidence such a large-scale demonstration is planned.

Fact Check:

Ukraine has seen recent major success with its counter-offensive against Russian-occupied areas, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing troops liberated more than 2,300 square miles from Russian forces, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Ukrainian forces have reportedly moved south to attack Russian supply lines following the liberation of the city of Lyman, AlJazeera reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 12,000 times, claims Russian citizens are rising up against their government in the wake of Russia’s war efforts and Putin’s nuclear threats. “That’s It: 5 Million Russians Preparing To Revolt Against Putin! Kremlin On Alarm!” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Ukraine Destroy 450 Russian ‘Armored’ Ships?)

The caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports suggesting Russian citizens are preparing to revolt. Tensions have risen in the country following the mobilization of approximately 300,000 reservists to Ukraine, prompting large protests in several cities, according to the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. There is no evidence suggesting 5 million people have participated in at least one demonstration or will partake in one on such a scale.

Approximately 2,300 people had been arrested during these demonstrations as of Sept. 26, the office reported. In an effort to curb further demonstrations, Moscow officials warned citizens that organized protests could lead to a 15-year prison sentence, according to The Guardian.

This is not the first time false claims regarding the Russia Ukrainian war have been shared on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming Russia had conquered two countries in Europe.