FACT CHECK: Did Herschel Walker Cancel His Debate With Raphael Warnock?

A post shared on Facebook claims Georgia Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker canceled his debate with Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.



Verdict: Misleading

Walker has not canceled the Oct. 14 debate. An Oct. 13 debate was canceled, but Walker never agreed to be in that debate.

Fact Check:

Walker was accused of paying for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, according to The Daily Beast. A second woman claimed the former NFL running back of urging her to seek an abortion in 2011, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook post claims Walker canceled a debate between him and Warnock scheduled for Oct. 14. “The Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock debate scheduled for October 14 has been canceled. Herschel Walker did not want to debate Raphael Warnock,” reads the post.

Versions of the claim went viral on Twitter, with one iteration receiving over 8,000 retweets.

LMFAO, Herschel Walker canceled his debate with Raphael Warnock due to a severe case of not wanting to be humiliated more than his son did to him last night. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 4, 2022

These claims, however, are misleading or outright inaccurate. Walker and Warnock agreed to a single debate –which is set to take place in Savannah, Georgia Oct. 14, according to The Associated Press. This debate is set to be broadcasted nationally by cable news network NewsNation, according to a Sept. 21 press release. There is no evidence that this debate has been canceled.

An Oct. 13 debate, which Warnock and Libertarian Senate candidate Chase Oliver agreed to participate in, was scheduled to take place in Macon, Georgia, according to The Telegraph. Walker never agreed to take part in this debate and told WMAZ in August that he would not appear in said debate. (RELATED: Did Georgia’s Fulton County Identify 132,00 ‘Likely Ineligible’ Ballots?)

Warnock has repeatedly put out tweets suggesting the debate is set to occur on Oct. 14, with no indication it has been called off. Walker has not put out any statement on social media or his website suggesting the debate will not occur.

Daniel Dale, a CNN fact-check reporter, also debunked the claim on Twitter.

This stuff is not true. The scheduled October 14 debate between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is still on. What was canceled, days before the Walker-abortion story broke: a second proposed debate, for October 13, in which Walker had never agreed to participate. pic.twitter.com/wMCK7DT3uq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 4, 2022

“This stuff is not true,” Dale tweeted. “The scheduled October 14 debate between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is still on.”

Check Your Fact reached out to the Walker campaign and NewsNation for comment and will update this article accordingly if responses are provided.