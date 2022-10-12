FACT CHECK: Did Top U.S. Military Leaders Criticize Ron DeSantis For Meeting With Biden Following Hurricane Ian?

A post shared on Facebook claims top U.S. military leaders purportedly criticized Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for meeting with President Joe Biden following Hurricane Ian.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. Top U.S. military leaders did not criticize DeSantis for meeting with Biden.

Fact Check:

Joe Biden toured southwest Florida Wednesday to survey Hurricane Ian-related damage beside his wife Jill Biden, Ron DeSantis, and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, the Washington Post reported. Gov. DeSantis, who previously rejected federal aid following the hurricane, reversed course and asked Biden for relief Sept. 29, according to The New York Times.

The Facebook post claims U.S. Army Major Gen. Richard E. Angle and Col. J.D. Keirsey purportedly voiced complaints to DeSantis for shaking hands with Biden during their meeting to U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger. Angle and Keirsey allegedly expressed concerns that DeSantis would change his position on issues such as sanctuary cities and illegal immigration due to the visit.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, the claim is not mentioned on DeSantis, the U.S. Army, or the U.S. Marine Corps’ verified social media pages or their respective websites. (RELATED: Did The Military Ask Donald Trump To ‘Apologize’ For Operation Warp Speed?)

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from an Oct. 6 article published by the website, “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer on the website’s “About Us” page indicates that it contains “humor, parody,” and satire.”

Check Your Fact has contacted DeSantis, U.S. Army, and U.S. Marine Corps spokespersons for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.