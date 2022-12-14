FACT CHECK: Did Fox News Air A Newscast Showing Brittney Griner With Facial Hair?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a photo from a Fox News broadcast depicting professional women’s basketball player Brittney Griner with facial hair.

Verdict: False

This photo has been digitally altered. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact that the image does not depict a broadcast from the news outlet.

Fact Check:

Griner arrived in the U.S. Dec. 9 after being held in a Russian prison for several months after being discovered with cannabis-derived oil cartridges at a Russian airport, according to CBS News. Griner’s wife posted a message on Instagram saying that the couple is on “a journey to heal” after Griner’s return, the New York Post reported.

The Facebook image appears to show a Fox News report about Griner’s prisoner exchange for a Russian arms dealer that depicts her with a beard. The photo features Griner being escorted by officers with a “Breaking News” chyron.

“‘Her’ troubles are not over . . . ” the image reads. “Now she has to get everyone to believe that beard is from early onset menopause.”

This photo is digitally fabricated. The actual broadcast can be viewed on the verified Fox News YouTube account. The image used in the Facebook post appears at the 1:08 timestamp unaltered and does not show Griner with facial hair. Likewise, the actual photo used in the newscast can be seen in articles from AP News, NBC News and the Los Angeles Times.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that this image was not aired. “Fox News can confirm that this was not broadcasted by us,” the spokesperson said. (RELATED: Did CNN Report The Russians Gave Brittney Griner A DNA Test To Determine Her Gender?)



This is not the first time misinformation has spread online involving Griner’s gender. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Russian officials ordered Griner to undergo a DNA test to determine her gender.