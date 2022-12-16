FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Destroyed Russian Nuclear Aircraft Carrier?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a destroyed Russian nuclear aircraft carrier.



Verdict: False

The footage is from a military-based simulation game.

Fact Check:

The Russian Navy has suffered several defeats, including the loss of its Black Sea Fleet’s flagship, the Moskva, in April by Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles, according to Forbes.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 17,000 times, claims to show the destruction of a Russian nuclear aircraft carrier. The video’s title reads, “5 Minutes Ago, Just Arrived In The Black Sea Russian Giant Nuclear Carrier Was Destroyed By Ukraine.”

The footage, though, is not genuine footage from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The Facebook video shows footage from ARMA 3, a simulation-based video game published by Bohemia Interactive. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the video was posted to YouTube Dec. 1 with the same title.

“I made a military simulation using Arma 3 Simulator. Bohemia makes it possible to create YouTube videos of their games and monetize them,” reads part of the video description. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

Russia has one aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, in its navy, according to Insider. The ship is currently undergoing a refit and will return to service in 2024, according to Reuters. The ship’s return to service has been delayed several times due to defects in the repairs, the outlet reported.