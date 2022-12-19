FACT CHECK: Did The U.S. Military Arrest Jeff Zients For Treason And Murder?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. military arrested President Joe Biden’s former COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients for treason and murder.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. A spokesperson for the Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps said the statement was false.

Fact Check:

Zients partnered with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and former Deputy COVID-19 Response Coordinator Natalie Quillian in September 2022 to bring new members to Biden’s cabinet, according to Axios. Zients left his job as Biden’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator in March 2022, CNN reported.

The Facebook post purports the U.S. military arrested Zients for treason and murder. The post claims Zients was purportedly intercepted by the JAG Corps and was allegedly informed that they would be sending him to Guantanamo Bay on charges related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. military arrested Zients for treason and murder. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the Navy JAG’s website nor its verified social media accounts. The White House also has not publicly commented on the claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Dec. 13 article published by the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did The U.S. JAG Corps Arrest Former Twitter Lawyer James Baker?)

“This is not true,” Navy JAG spokesperson Devin Arneson said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting the Navy JAG Corps named Eli Roth as a Hollywood producer it recently arrested.