FACT CHECK: Was Zelenskyy People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?

An image shared on Facebook purports People Magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Verdict: False

People Magazine did not publish this cover. Chris Evans was awarded the 2022 title of “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Fact Check:

The Russian Foreign Minister threatened a Russian response if the U.S. delivers Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. Zelenskyy also criticized the FIFA organization for “Refusing to show [the president’s] message of peace” during the World Cup Final on Sunday, CNN reported.

The Facebook post purports Zelenskyy was named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” The alleged cover features Zelenskyy in a suit with colors of the Ukrainian flag in the background.

“Ukraine isn’t a real country and we shouldn’t take them seriously,” the caption reads. “Cut off all funding. The man lied and tried to start a bigger war over missiles his men launched. Put him and putin on trial.” (RELATED: Did Ukraine Sentence A Man To 15 Years In Prison For Displaying A Russian Flag?)

There is no credible news report that suggests this cover is authentic. The post was made by the account Getting Triggered and their bio states the page is satire. People Magazine has not shared this cover on any of their verified social media accounts. The magazine awarded Chris Evans the “Sexiest Man Alive” title in Nov. 2022.

Chris Evans is this year’s #SexiestManAlive, and we’re revealing what went into selecting this year’s sexiest man on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. ✨ https://t.co/3Va6Tw2mfy pic.twitter.com/nbp5lmOGhS — People (@people) November 8, 2022

Zelensky, and the “Spirit of Ukraine,” was awarded the title of Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.” Time’s tweet sharing this news is currently pinned on their profile and has garnered over 165,000 likes.

TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine #TIMEPOY https://t.co/06Y5fuc0fG pic.twitter.com/i8ZT3d5GDa — TIME (@TIME) December 7, 2022

This is not the first time a misinformation has been promoted as true on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a fire broke out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.