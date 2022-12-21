FACT CHECK: Is Elon Musk Planning To Buy General Motors?

A post shared on Facebook purports Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he was considering a purchase of General Motors.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence Musk is planning to make any more acquisitions of such a nature.

Fact Check:

Musk has revealed more information via the “Twitter Files,” claiming the FBI worked with and paid Twitter employees to censor certain content on the platform, according to CNN. The platform also has rescinded its short-lived policy banning promotion of other companies, the outlet reported.

The post purports Musk will buy General Motors. The video claims Musk is staging a “hostile takeover” of GM. “Elon Musk: ‘I Think I’ll Purchase General Motors!!'” the caption reads. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Say That He Intends To Buy Meta?)

The video is incorrect. There are no credible news report that Musk is buying the company. This announcement appears on none of Musk’s verified social media accounts. Neither Tesla Motors or General Motors have made any press releases mentioning this purchase.

Musk did express interest in December 2018, suggesting buying some of the GM factories that were idle, according to CNBC at the time. “It’s possible that we would be interested,” Musk told 60 Minutes according to the outlet. “If they were going to sell a plant or not use it, we would take it over.”

Check Your Fact has contacted Tesla for comment on these possible acquisitions and will update this piece if a response is provided.

Musk has spoken a lot about GM on his Twitter, constantly making comparisons between it and his company, Tesla.

Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this twitter] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

But reaching volume production with sustained positive cash flow was last achieved by an American car company, Chrysler, ~100 years ago! Ford & Tesla are the only American car companies to avoid bankruptcy. Even GM & Chrysler went bankrupt in 2009. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2022

