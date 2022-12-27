FACT CHECK: Did Forbes Magazine Call Elon Musk ‘The Weakest Man On Earth?’

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a cover from Forbes Magazine naming Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, “The Weakest Man on Earth.”

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. A Forbes spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the outlet never published such a cover.

Fact Check:

Musk stated on Tuesday that he will resign as Twitter’s CEO once he finds someone “foolish” enough to replace him, according to NBC News. Musk launched a poll asking Twitter users whether he should step down, to which 57.5% of around 17.5 million people voted “yes,” Reuters reported.

The post allegedly shows a cover of Forbes magazine that paints Musk negatively. The cover critiques Musk’s business leadership and calls him a “troll.” “The Weakest Man on Earth,” the alleged cover reads.

The image was also posted to Twitter, where it garnered over 1,000 likes.

This is not a genuine cover, however. The alleged cover cannot be found in an archive of Forbes covers or on any of the outlet’s verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Post This Tweet About Banning Reporters?)

“We can confirm that this is not a real Forbes cover and has never been published on Forbes.com or any of our platforms,” A spokesperson for Forbes confirmed to Check Your Fact via email.

This is not the first time misinformation surrounding Musk has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Fox News quotes Musk saying some animals “are more equal than others.”