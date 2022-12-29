FACT CHECK: Did 80,000 Ukrainian Troops Besiege The Russians In Donetsk?

A video shared on Facebook claims 80,000 Ukrainian troops started to besiege the Russians in the Donetsk region.



Verdict: False

While the Ukrainians are on the offensive in Luhansk, multiple independent assessments show that the Russians are on the offensive in the Donetsk.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States and spoke before a joint meeting of Congress, according to NBC News. There he thanked the U.S. for its support and asked for more continued support from Congress, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 13,000 times, claims that 80,000 Ukrainian troops have started to besiege the Russians in the Donetsk region. The video’s title reads, “Face to Face Battles Begin: 80,000-man Ukrainian Army Besieged Russian Troops in ‘Donetsk’!”

There is, however, no evidence that the Ukrainian military is besieging the Russians in Donetsk. If 80,000 Ukrainian troops were on the offensive, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Zelenskyy did not state that the Ukrainian military was surrounding the Russians in the Donetsk during his Dec. 21 speech, according to a transcript published by The New York Times.